BLAST Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $42,974.40 and $247.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008250 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015363 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.