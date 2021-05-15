BlitzPredict Achieves Market Cap of $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053256 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

