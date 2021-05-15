Blockchain Certified Data Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $349,782.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $349,782.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01134234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00114592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061582 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,015,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

