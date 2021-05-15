Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $290,198.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00008310 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $290,198.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01107381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00113521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 644,337 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

