Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $838,347.79 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $838,347.79 and approximately $2,070.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

