Blockpass (PASS) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $638.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

