Blockstack (STX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00098207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.