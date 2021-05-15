Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Market Capitalization Achieves $100.95 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $100.95 million and $127,456.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01124441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00113773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060510 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

