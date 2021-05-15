Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 2,606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

V opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.26. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

