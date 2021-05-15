Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.70 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

