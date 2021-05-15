BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

