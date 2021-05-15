Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.74

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and traded as low as $28.79. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 7,889 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

