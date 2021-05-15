Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The firm had revenue of C$116.54 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

