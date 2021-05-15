BOMB Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00010098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $268,401.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 907,313 coins and its circulating supply is 906,525 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

