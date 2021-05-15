Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Capitalization Tops $12.43 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $293,331.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00088908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.70 or 0.01123596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00114920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061286 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

