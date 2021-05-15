Bondly Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and $2.42 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.70 or 0.01114646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

