Bonk Price Reaches $0.42 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

