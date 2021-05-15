Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Booking worth $386,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,372.13 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,385.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

