Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.40% of Booking worth $386,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,184.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,372.13 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

