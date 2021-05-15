BORA (BORA) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, BORA has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $183.49 million and $1.57 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01123919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061543 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

