BoringDAO (BOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.37 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $53.37 million and $3.42 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $591.88 or 0.01250200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.70 or 0.01114646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,178 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

