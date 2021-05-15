BOScoin Price Tops $0.0018 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $745.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001250 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

