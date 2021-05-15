Bounty0x Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $860,732.05 and approximately $122,002.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

