BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Down 44.7% This Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $702,196.84 and approximately $179.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

