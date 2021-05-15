BOX Token Market Cap Hits $4.42 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 36% against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $40.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

