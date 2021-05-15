Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $176.83 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

