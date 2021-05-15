BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPXXY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BPXXY stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

