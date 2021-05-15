Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,068 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

