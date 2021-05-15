Bray Capital Advisors Buys 750 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.