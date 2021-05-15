Bridge Oracle Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Billion (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $45.81 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00093696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00531065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00235657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005150 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01140368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.01221614 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

