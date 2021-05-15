Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.