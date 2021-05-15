Brio Consultants LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

