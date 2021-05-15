Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 259,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of -589.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.