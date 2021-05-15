Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

