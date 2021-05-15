BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,210 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.