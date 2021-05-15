BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Li Auto by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto by 425.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

NASDAQ LI opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

