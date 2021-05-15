BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 109,934 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Turquoise Hill Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

