BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 237,378 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

