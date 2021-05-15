BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,976 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.29 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

