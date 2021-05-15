BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAP opened at $202.81 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

