BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,353 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.22% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 75,131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

SVM stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

