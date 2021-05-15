BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 20,000 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

NYSE:BC opened at $108.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

