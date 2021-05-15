BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,791 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of OR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

