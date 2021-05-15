BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,270 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of Aurora Cannabis worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

