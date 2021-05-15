Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

