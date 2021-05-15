Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Broadcom by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $441.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

