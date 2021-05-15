Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.70. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. 728,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,997. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.