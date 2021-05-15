Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. AON posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $103,574,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in AON by 6.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

