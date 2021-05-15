Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $451.56 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $466.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.06.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

