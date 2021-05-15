Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $157.32. 323,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

